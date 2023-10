Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has appointed Shin Won-sik as the new defense minister and Yu In-chon as the minister of culture, sports and tourism.The top office made the announcement in a press release Saturday.Shin is the 18th Cabinet minister under the current administration to be appointed without bipartisan consent.President Yoon on Thursday requested the parliament to send a confirmation hearing report on Shin but as rival parties again failed to do so within a two-day deadline, he went ahead with the appointment.As for culture minister Yu, a former actor, rival parties held a hearing through Thursday and on Friday managed to adopt a report which also includes the opinion that he is unfit for the job.