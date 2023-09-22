Menu Content

Domestic

Gov't Inspects Safety as 1 Mln Expected to Gather for Fireworks Festival

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has inspected safety measures as more than one million people are expected to gather for the Seoul International Fireworks Festival Saturday afternoon.

The two-day inspection from Friday was jointly conducted by 14 agencies including the interior ministry, police and fire departments, Seoul City Government and Yeongdeungpo District Office in Seoul.

Officials examined crowd and traffic control measures, emergency rescue plans, a joint response system and more.

The fireworks festival taking place in Seoul's Yeouido and Ichon area includes pre-festival events and the main fireworks display. The main part of the festival will last for about an hour from 7:20 p.m.

Organizers estimate some 750-thousand to gather in Yeouido and 300-thousand in Ichon for a total turnout of over one million.

A senior interior ministry official in charge of safety management said that as the festival mood heats up, the danger of safety accidents also rises and authorities must not lower their guards and stay vigilant at all time.
