Photo : YONHAP News

Archer Lim Si-hyeon defeated teammate An San to win gold in the women's individual recurve event at the Hangzhou Asian Games in China on Saturday.Lim beat An by a set score of 6-0 at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre on the last day of the archery competition, becoming the second South Korean triple gold medalist at this Asiad after swimmer Kim Woo-min.Lim earlier won gold in the mixed and women's team events.It's the first time in 37 years since the 1986 Seoul Asian Games that South Korea produced a triple gold medalist in archery.Meanwhile, swimmer Park Jae-hun took bronze in the men's ten kilometer open water swimming event with a time of just over one hour 56 minutes. This marathon swimming category made its first appearance at this year's Asian Games.