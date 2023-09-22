Nobel Peace Prize Goes to Jailed Iranian Activist

Photo : YONHAP News

This year's Nobel Peace Prize went to an imprisoned Iranian human rights activist, Narges Mohammadi.The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced the award on Friday, saying it recognizes Mohammadi's fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.The committee expressed hope that Iranian authorities will make the right decision and release her so she can attend the awards ceremony on December 10.It also said that it hoped to send a signal to the Iranian government to listen to its own people and guarantee democratic principles and human rights.The Iranian regime arrested Mohammadi 13 times, convicted her five times and sentenced her to a total of 31 years in prison. The 51-year-old has been jailed at Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison since 2021 when she was arrested for attending a memorial for a person killed in nationwide protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.Before being jailed, Mohammadi was vice president of the banned Defenders of Human Rights Center in Iran which was founded by 2003 Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi.The committee selected Mohammadi out of 351 nominees this year including 259 individuals and 92 entities. She is the 19th woman to win the Peace Prize, which has been awarded since 1901.Nobel prizes for medicine, physics, chemistry and literature were awarded in the past week with the final prize for economics to be announced Monday.