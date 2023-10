Photo : YONHAP News

The basic subway fare in metropolitan Seoul went up by 150 won to one-thousand-400 won starting Saturday.The fare for teenagers rose by 80 won to 800 and for children by 50 won to 500.The hikes apply to all subway sections in the capital region including Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.Subsequently the costs of commuter tickets for 60 subway rides have also increased. For instance, a 55-thousand won ticket now costs 61-thousand-600 won.A single use ticket, for those not paying with a transportation card, costs a hundred won more at one-thousand-500 won.Details of the new fares can be found on the websites of subway operators including Seoul Metro.The capital's bus fare already rose 300 won to one-thousand-500 won back in August.