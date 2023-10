Photo : YONHAP News

The Asian Contents & Film Market of the Busan International Film Festival opens Saturday at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center or BEXCO.The ACFM is a marketplace for copyrights among film industry officials. In this year's edition the competition will be fierce as 877 companies from 49 countries are taking part in it.Over 19-hundred participants have registered to take part including buyers, sellers, producers, investors and copyright holders.Over 270 firms from 23 nations have set up sales booths at the market while pavilions will be run by ten countries this year including South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Mongolia as well as newcomers Indonesia, Austria and Kyrgyzstan.The ACFM, marking its 18th edition since its launch in 2006, offers a comprehensive venue to trade film contents and intellectual property rights of source materials such as books, online comics or webtoons and webnovels.