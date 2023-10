Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea grabbed the gold medal in the men’s football competition at the Asian Games on Saturday.With 2002 World Cup legend Hwang Sun-hong as manager, the Taegeuk Warriors beat Japan 2-1 in the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou.With Japan scoring in the second minute, midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong scored his eighth goal of the competition to draw level 25 minutes later.Forward Cho Young-wook pulled Team Korea ahead eleven minutes into the second half with what was ultimately the winning goal to secure the gold.South Korea stormed into the final undefeated, with 27 goals for and only three against.