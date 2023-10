Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's star badminton player An Se-young grabbed South Korea’s first Asian Games gold medal in women’s singles in 29 years on Saturday.World No. 1 An beat third-ranked Chen Yufei of China 2-1 in the gold match held at Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou.Saturday’s gold medal was South Korea’s second in women’s singles badminton in the Asian Games and the first to emerge since 1994.An got medical treatment in the first set after suffering pain near her right knee but she managed to emerge as the winner.An has won a total of two gold medals in the 19th Asian Games, having previously nabbed a gold in the women’s team badminton finals last Sunday.Overall, South Korea won two gold, two silver and three bronze medals in badminton in the 19th Asian Games.