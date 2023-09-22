Death Toll from Israel-Hamas War Soars to 530

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 530 people were killed as the ruling Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, prompting Israel to conduct airstrikes in retaliation.Quoting the Israeli health ministry, The Jerusalem Post reported that Hamas fired thousands of rockets throughout Saturday toward Israel, killing more than 300 Israelis and wounding over 15-hundred.The health authorities of the Gaza Strip reportedly said that at least 232 people were killed and nearly 17-hundred others were wounded in the strip as Israel carried out an air raid in retaliation.At least 532 were dead and about 32-hundred were wounded on both sides in less than a day.The attack reportedly began with an early-dawn rocket attack, firing more than two-thousand rockets and infiltrating its operatives into Israel. Israeli police believe Hamas infiltrated about 200 to 300 armed operatives across the border.Hamas has also reportedly taken an unknown number of Israelis hostage, including civilians.