Early Voting Turnout for Gangseo District Chief By-Election Hits Record 22.64%

Photo : YONHAP News

Two days of early voting for this week’s by-election for the chief of Seoul’s Gangseo District ended with a record turnout of 22-point-64 percent on Saturday.According to the National Election Commission, more than 113-thousand of the district’s 500-thousand-603 eligible voters cast their ballots during the early voting that ended at 6 p.m. Saturday.The turnout is the highest ever figure for any of the country's by-elections and local elections.The previous record for by-elections was set in 2021 with 20-point-54 percent, and the highest-ever turnout for local elections was 20-point-62 percent for last year's June 1 voting.The official vote will take place between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday.The by-election comes after former district chief Kim Tae-woo was removed from office in May upon receiving a suspended prison sentence for leaking official secrets he had obtained while working for a special inspection team under the former Moon Jae-in administration.