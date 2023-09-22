Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Early Voting Turnout for Gangseo District Chief By-Election Hits Record 22.64%

Written: 2023-10-08 11:36:58Updated: 2023-10-08 16:53:39

Early Voting Turnout for Gangseo District Chief By-Election Hits Record 22.64%

Photo : YONHAP News

Two days of early voting for this week’s by-election for the chief of Seoul’s Gangseo District ended with a record turnout of 22-point-64 percent on Saturday.

According to the National Election Commission, more than 113-thousand of the district’s 500-thousand-603 eligible voters cast their ballots during the early voting that ended at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The turnout is the highest ever figure for any of the country's by-elections and local elections.

The previous record for by-elections was set in 2021 with 20-point-54 percent, and the highest-ever turnout for local elections was 20-point-62 percent for last year's June 1 voting.

The official vote will take place between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The by-election comes after former district chief Kim Tae-woo was removed from office in May upon receiving a suspended prison sentence for leaking official secrets he had obtained while working for a special inspection team under the former Moon Jae-in administration.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >