Photo : YONHAP News

The government has criticized the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip for carrying out a surprise attack against Israel.The Foreign Ministry said on Saturday in a statement that it strongly condemns the indiscriminate attacks against Israel from the Gaza Strip, including rocket attacks, calling on Hamas to stop the attacks immediately.The ministry also said that it is deeply concerned about the large number of civilian casualties resulting from the attack, expressing condolences to the victims and their bereaved families.Hamas fired thousands of rockets targeting southern and central Israel early on Saturday, and Israel responded with retaliatory airstrikes, killing at least 530 people and wounding thousands on both sides.