Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Retail Sales Index Posts Steepest Drop Since March 2020

Written: 2023-10-08 12:27:32Updated: 2023-10-08 16:52:40

Retail Sales Index Posts Steepest Drop Since March 2020

Photo : KBS News

Retail sales, a key indicator of private consumption, decreased at the steepest pace in about three-and-a-half years in August.

According to Statistics Korea on Sunday, the index of retail sales posted 102-point-six in August, down five-point-two percent from a year earlier.

This marks the largest fall in three years and five months since March 2020, after the outbreak of COVID-19, when it plunged seven-point-one percent on-year.

From a month earlier, the index decreased zero-point-three percent, falling for the second consecutive month, which is the first in about a year after it declined for four months in a row from April to July last year.

Quasi-durable goods such as clothing and shoes suffered the largest fall, slipping seven-point-six percent in August from a year earlier.

Economic data for the second quarter also indicated a slowdown in private consumption. According to the Bank of Korea, the country’s private consumption decreased by one tenth of a percent in the April-June period from the previous quarter.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >