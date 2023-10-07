S. Korea Finishes Third at Hangzhou Asian Games

Photo : YONHAP News

The Hangzhou Asian Games wrapped up 16 days of competition on Sunday, with South Korea finishing third.South Korea won 42 gold medals, 59 silver medals, and 89 bronze medals in the 2022 Asian Games, meeting its initial goal of finishing third in the overall medal standings.South Korea, however, fell short of its initial target of 45 to 50 gold medals and finished third at the Asiad for the second consecutive time. The nation had won more than 70 golds each in the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games and the 2014 Incheon Asiad, finishing second.China came in first with 200 gold, 111 silver and 71 bronze medals, retaining the top spot for the eleventh consecutive time in 41 years; Japan finished second.The South Korean national athletes for the 19th Asian Games in China were disbanded in a ceremony on Sunday in Hangzhou.Swimmer Kim Woo-min and archer Lim Si-hyeon, who each won three gold medals for South Korea, were named the country's male and female most valuable players of the competition.The Hangzhou Asian Games will end with a closing ceremony at 9 p.m. Korea time.