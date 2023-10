Photo : YONHAP News

The government said that there has been no reported damage to South Koreans in Israel since the Middle East country was attacked by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that as of 11 a.m., it had received no reports of South Korean nationals harmed by the attack.According to the ministry, there are about 570 South Koreans staying in Israel, 290 of whom are in Jerusalem.The ministry posted a notice on its website on Saturday to advise South Koreans staying or traveling in the region to exercise caution for their safety in case of rocket attacks.Hamas carried out an unprecedented massive attack against Israel on Saturday, firing thousands of rockets and infiltrating its operatives. Israel responded with air attacks, vowing to destroy the military and government capabilities of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad.