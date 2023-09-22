President Yoon's Approval Rating Up 1.7%p to 37.7%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating rose slightly from the previous week on the back of field trips emphasizing the economy during the Chuseok holiday.According to Realmeter’s survey released on Monday of one-thousand-508 adults nationwide between last Wednesday and Friday, Yoon's approval rating came to 37-point-seven percent, up one-point-seven percentage points from the previous week, while his disapproval rating fell one-point-three percentage points to 59-point-eight percent.Realmeter said that although the court rejection of a pretrial detention warrant for opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was an unfavorable factor, Yoon's messages on the economy and livelihood and visits around the nation during the long holiday appear to have been effective.The survey commissioned by Energy Economic News had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.Meanwhile, the approval rating for the ruling People Power Party was 36-point-three percent, up point-one percentage point, while that for the main opposition Democratic Party was 47-point-eight percent, up point-two percentage points.This survey was conducted between last Thursday and Friday of one-thousand-five adults and had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.