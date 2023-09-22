PM: Govt. Will Share Value of Hangeul More Widely Around World

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the government will prepare for the coming age of artificial intelligence and make every effort to share the value of Hangeul with more people around the world.In an address read by interior minister Lee Sang-min at the Sejong Arts Center on Monday to commemorate Hangeul Day, the prime minister said he hopes that the Korean alphabet will become a global language that will lead the age of artificial intelligence.Han said Hangeul is the only alphabet in the world whose creator, principle of creation and philosophy are known and is recently regarded as the most appropriate character set for the digital age.He said businesses at home and abroad are offering Korean language services and building AI environments based on the Korean language, adding that it is surprising and moving that the language and alphabet are being used to develop large language models.The prime minister said the government will expand the number of King Sejong Institutes teaching Korean to 350 global facilities by 2027 to more widely introduce Korea's culture.Lee read the remarks on behalf of Han, who left for visits to France, Denmark, Croatia and Greece to campaign for Busan's World Expo bid on Sunday.