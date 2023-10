Photo : KBS News

The government has raised the travel warning for Israel in response to intensifying armed conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas militants.After holding an emergency meeting presided by minister Park Jin on Sunday, the foreign ministry said that in addition to the highest fourth-level "do not travel" alert for the Gaza Strip and the third-level advisory for the West Bank already in place, it has raised the second-level "refrain from travel" for other regions to two-point-five.The special two-point-five designation is active for up to 90 days.The foreign ministry has assessed that there are 570 long-term South Korean residents in Israel and another 360 tourists in the country, but no casualties or damage have so far been reported.The government, however, plans to recommend that nationals leave for third countries and refrain from entering the country.