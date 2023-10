Photo : YONHAP News

The military will reinforce education on the human rights situation in North Korea and the role of the UN Command for reserve forces.The defense ministry said on Monday that the subjects will be newly included in the standard curriculum for reservists from next year.The subjects will fall under the curriculum's three topics: understanding of the armistice regime, the reality and threat of North Korea, and the role and importance of reserve forces.Teachings on human rights violations in the North will be based on the government's 2023 Report on North Korean Human Rights, which the unification ministry released in March based on the testimony of 508 North Korean defectors between 2017 and 2022.Reservists will also learn about the role of the UN Command under the armistice regime as well as that of UN-flagged rear bases in Japan.