Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign exchange transactions at convenience stores are becoming more prevalent, with CU reporting its foreign exchange service usage skyrocketed 340 percent in the last three months over the same period last year.According to the convenience store chain on Monday, exchanges to dollars accounted for 51-point-four percent of the total, followed by the yen at 36-point-one percent and the euro at eight-point-two percent.CU offers the service in conjunction with Utransfer so that customers receive their choice of currency at stores after requesting exchanges on the app, offering preferential rates of up to 90 percent and service around the clock, which explains why more than half of the exchanges took place after bank hours.The service is currently provided at 140 CU stores in the capital area, with plans for expansion.