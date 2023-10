Photo : KBS News

A new survey shows that eight in ten Seoulites keep themselves occupied while commuting.In a survey of 550 citizens published by the city-run Seoul Institute on Monday, 82-point-three percent said they watch videos, catch up on news or use social media while going to and coming from work or school.Respondents said the activities had a monetary value of five-thousand to nine-thousand won an hour.Almost 60 percent of respondents said their commute was useful while cars were rated to be a more valuable form of transport than the subway or bus.The report said that although the kind of activities people can do while driving are limited, travel is more pleasant, recommending improvements to the internal environment of the subways and buses.