PM Han Departs for Weeklong Trip to Europe to Promote Expo Bid

Photo : KBS News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo departed for a weeklong trip to France, Denmark, Croatia and Greece on Sunday in an eleventh-hour effort to promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.The Bureau International des Expositions(BIE), the global body overseeing the World Expo, will select the host city among Busan, Saudi Arabia's Riyadh and Italy's Rome in 50 days.Han will first attend the 2030 Busan World Expo Symposium in Paris on Monday, where he will promote the country’s bid to representatives of the BIE, while also holding talks with his French counterpart, Élisabeth Borne, on the same day.From Tuesday to Wednesday, Han will make the first official trip to Denmark by a South Korean prime minister in ten years and meet with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.He will then head to Croatia for the first leader-level visit to the country since establishing diplomatic relations for discussions with Prime Minister Andrej Plenković on cooperation in investment, the defense industry, logistics and science and technology.Han will visit Greece from Thursday to Saturday to hold talks with his counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, to discuss deepening bilateral relations on the shipping and shipbuilding industries.