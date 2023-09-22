UNSC Holds Emergency Meeting on Israel Attack

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss the surprise attack on Israel by Palestinian militants.The UN said the Council held the closed-door meeting from 3 p.m., during which the United States demanded that all 15 members condemn the "heinous terrorist attacks" by Hamas, but no immediate action, such as a joint statement, was taken.U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood told the Associated Press after the meeting that "a good number of countries" condemned the attack, but not all, and the U.S. is focused on condemning Hamas for “this unprovoked invasion and the terrorist attacks,” adding that Hamas must end its “violent terrorist activity against the Israeli people.”Malta’s UN ambassador, Vanessa Frazier, who called for the meeting, said any condemnation must be mostly against Hamas, but Palestinian civilians are also victims and that Hamas put them in this position.While not a current UNSC member, South Korea attended the meeting as an observer ahead of taking its nonpermanent seat next year.About 700 Israelis and at least 413 Palestinians are believed to have been killed.