The combined death toll in the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas reportedly neared 16-hundred people on Monday, the third day of the conflict.According to CNN and BBC, the Israeli military announced on Monday that more than 900 people have been killed and over 26-hundred wounded in the attacks by Hamas.Israel said the toll is feared to continue increasing, noting that about 150 Israelis are being held hostage in the Gaza Strip and it is uncertain whether they are alive, with foreign nationals from the United States, Britain, France, Germany and Ukraine reportedly among them.Palestinian health authorities said that more than 680 were killed and over 37-hundred were wounded by Israeli attacks against the Gaza Strip.At least one-thousand-587 people have been killed and more than 63-hundred wounded on both sides from the three-day war.