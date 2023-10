Photo : YONHAP News

Some South Koreans in Israel are expected to return home on Tuesday on a Korean Air flight amid safety concerns over the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.According to Korean Air on Monday, its KE958 flight will depart from Tel Aviv at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, local time, and arrive at Incheon International Airport at 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday.The plane will reportedly fly to Israel empty and return to Incheon carrying South Korean passengers, becoming the first South Korean flight to land in the troubled country since the war broke out on Saturday.The government estimates there are about 570 long-term South Korean residents and some 360 travelers in Israel.