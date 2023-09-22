Samsung, Hynix Get Waiver on US Chip-Making Equipment to China

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office said that the United States has decided to allow exports of its chip manufacturing equipment to Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix factories in China without a separate permit.Senior presidential secretary for economic affairs Choi Sang-mok said in a press briefing on Monday that the decision has resolved the most significant trade issue facing South Korean semiconductor companies.Choi said that Samsung and Hynix were already notified of the decision, which goes into effect immediately.The U.S. administration recently notified South Korea that it has designated Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix's chip factories in China as "verified end users" under a comprehensive licensing method that allows the export of designated items only to companies that have been approved in advance.The designation will reduce the burden of obtaining a separate permit as the application of U.S. export controls is effectively suspended indefinitely.Samsung welcomed the move, saying that it has removed most of the uncertainties for its chip production in China, while Hynix also praised the decision as one that will contribute to the stabilization of the global semiconductor supply chain.