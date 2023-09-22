Gov't, Business Leaders Launch Final Push to Win World Expo

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and businesses have launched last-minute efforts to promote the nation’s bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan ahead of the host city selection in late November.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who departed for a weeklong trip to France, Denmark, Croatia and Greece on Sunday, attended the 2030 Busan World Expo Symposium in Paris on Monday.At the symposium, Han promoted the country’s bid to representatives of the Bureau International des Expositions(BIE), the global body overseeing the World Expo, saying that the 2030 World Expo in Busan will be one of solidarity for the international community to move forward toward a better future.After the symposium, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun and 25 other South Korean business leaders attended a dinner hosted by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry to drum up support for the Expo bid as they came together to support the government's efforts.BIE is set to select the host city among Busan, Saudi Arabia's Riyadh and Italy's Rome on November 28.The symposium is a promotional opportunity provided to all competing countries ahead of the final vote. Italy will hold its symposium on Wednesday, and Saudi Arabia next month.