Rival Parties Set to Clash in Parliamentary Audit of Gov’t

Photo : YONHAP News

The 21st National Assembly's final audit of government agencies will kick off on Tuesday for a 24-day run.As the 17 parliamentary standing committees audit 791 state organizations until November 8, a fierce political battle is expected between the two rival parties over corruption charges against main opposition Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung as well as Japan’s release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.The first day of the audit will include reviews of relevant agencies and organizations by ten parliamentary committees, including the legislation and judiciary committee and defense committee.During the audit of the Supreme Court by the judiciary committee, the rival parties are expected to lock horns over the prosecution's investigation into the DP chair and the leadership vacuum in the judiciary after the opposition-controlled Assembly’s rejection of Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee Lee Gyun-ryong.In the audit of the defense ministry by the parliamentary defense committee, the sides are likely to clash over alleged meddling by the top office in the investigation into the death of a young Marine and the military academy’s controversial decision to relocate the bust of independence fighter Hong Beom-do.The ruling and opposition blocs are expected to debate the release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant during the national policy committee’s audit of the office for government policy coordination and the audit of the foreign ministry by the foreign affairs and unification committee.