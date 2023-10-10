RFA: Hamas Militant Spotted with N. Korea-Manufactured F-7 Rocket

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. media outlet is reporting that a military blogger has claimed that a Hamas militant was spotted with a North Korea-manufactured F-7 high-explosive fragmentation rocket.According to Radio Free Asia(RFA) on Tuesday, the account called “War Noir” made the claim based on a video showing members of Hamas' armed wing, the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, in Gaza.RFA said the F-7 is a rocket-propelled grenade launcher that had been widely exported to the Middle East.While North Korea had been suspected of providing weapons to Hamas, it is unclear whether the F-7 was delivered directly to the militant group or was exported to another country before ending up in the group's possession.Bruce Bechtol Jr., a security studies professor at Angelo State University who served in the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, told RFA that Hamas has likely been using not only the F-7 but other North Korean-made weaponry as well in the latest offensive against Israel.The North's ruling Workers' Party mouthpiece, the Rodong Sinmun, sided with Palestine on Tuesday, saying the international community is calling for the establishment of Palestine as a sovereign state in a bid to end "bloody clashes."