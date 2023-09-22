Yoon Calls for Full Crackdown on Illegal Gambling Targeting Youths

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said illegal gambling operations targeting youths are flagrant offenses that erode the nation's future.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon made the remark while referring to reports of people turning to high-interest private loans or committing the secondary crimes of drug delivery and voice phishing to pay off gambling debts.Citing a recent survey that found over 190-thousand elementary, middle and high school students are a part of a high-risk gambling group, he noted that illegal gambling, which has penetrated their daily lives through online platforms, is destroying their minds and future.The president ordered the police to thoroughly investigate and crack down on such gambling and related crimes, while also instructing the ministries of justice, education and health as well as the state broadcasting watchdog to form a pan-government response team.Ahead of regional festivals and events during the autumn season, Yoon called for a thorough preparation to prevent safety accidents and ordered the interior ministry and local governments to ensure that related measures are implemented on-site.