Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Defense Minister Vows to Suspend Inter-Korean Military Agreement

Written: 2023-10-10 13:17:58Updated: 2023-10-10 13:27:26

Defense Minister Vows to Suspend Inter-Korean Military Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense minister Shin Won-sik has pledged to swiftly suspend the two Koreas' 2018 military agreement aimed at diffusing cross-border tensions.

Following his inauguration on Tuesday, Shin told the ministry press corps that he was informed that a suspension would only require approval from the Cabinet.

Referring to the Hamas militant group's surprise attack on Israel over the weekend, the minister said that despite the country facing a relatively bigger threat from North Korea, the deal has restricted its ability to detect imminent provocations from the regime in real time.

Asked why the ministry has walked back its position at the time of the signing that the agreement does not hamper defense capabilities, Shin said that the conclusion was incorrectly drawn.

The minister said his biggest duty is to protect the South Korean people, which requires him to actively seek improvement when there are restrictions on defending people's lives and properties.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >