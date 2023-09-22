Menu Content

N. Korea Says Developing Military Satellite ‘Indispensable’ Choice

Written: 2023-10-10 14:27:00Updated: 2023-10-10 15:06:26

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea on Tuesday said its development of a military reconnaissance satellite is an "indispensable strategic choice" to counter U.S. expansion of space militarization.

The regime's claim was made in an article by Ri Song-jin, a researcher of the National Aerospace Technology General Bureau, carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Ri said the regime's military recon satellite and other space development projects are absolutely necessary to guarantee its security interests and right to existence.

The article said it comes as the U.S. has mobilized its space forces above the Korean Peninsula and surrounding region amid feverish efforts to militarize space with the ultimate goal of conducting a preemptive nuclear attack.

Ri said the regime will continue to accelerate the reinforcement of its self-defense capacity against the U.S. and its followers' military threats and aggressive attempts in all areas, including space.

Following two botched attempts to launch a military spy satellite in May and August, Pyongyang has announced plans for a third attempt in October.
