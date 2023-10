Photo : YONHAP News

The National Intelligence Service on Tuesday warned the National Election Commission that voting and ballot counting systems remain vulnerable to potential cyber attacks by North Korea.After its joint cybersecurity checkup on the NEC with the Korean Internet and Security Agency, the NIS announced the outcome, warning that the North could penetrate the election watchdog’s network due to its weak security system.The NIS further warned that potential hackers could infiltrate the NEC’s election-managing network to manipulate registered voter information and the vote tallies.The election watchdog refuted the NIS’ claims, saying that it’s “virtually impossible” to hack the voting system without the systematic participation of a large number of internal facilitators.The joint cybersecurity checkup from July to September came amid criticism that the NEC did not do enough to secure its systems from hacking attempts.