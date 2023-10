Photo : KBS News

A number of South Korean nationals visiting Israel on a short-term basis will return home on Tuesday.According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 191 short-term residents will leave Israel via a Korean Air flight later on Tuesday while 27 will leave to neighboring Jordan by land, with 30 others set to evacuate on a Turkish Airlines flight on Thursday.There are currently 570 South Koreans in Israel on long-term residence visa, and about 480 staying short-term.The number of South Koreans who arrived in Israel on a Korean Air flight for a short-term visit numbered 360, with an additional 122 others arriving using other airlines.The foreign ministry has advised about 230 short-term visitors who remain in the country to leave Israel either by air or land.No South Korean nationals are said to be amongst the casualties in the Israel-Hamas conflict.