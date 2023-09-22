USS Ronald Reagan Aircraft Carrier, Strike Group Coming to Busan

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and its Carrier Strike Group Five will arrive in South Korean waters this week to promote regular visibility of the U.S. extended deterrence.According to Seoul's defense ministry on Tuesday, the carrier strike group will make its first visit to the Republic of Korea Fleet Command in the southeastern port city of Busan in 13 months from Thursday through next Monday.The strike group comprises the USS Ronald Reagan, the USS Antietam guided missile cruiser, the USS Robert Smalls guided missile cruiser and the Aegis-equipped USS Shoup destroyer.The ministry said the expected visit falls under the allies' agreement to promote regular visibility of U.S. strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula, as well as the enforcement of their comprehensive extended deterrence.During its stay, the strike group is also set to participate in friendly exchange activities marking the 70th anniversary of the alliance.