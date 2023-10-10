Menu Content

Politics

Safety Minister’s Refusal to Resign over Itaewon Crush Center of Audit

Written: 2023-10-10 15:08:41Updated: 2023-10-10 15:24:31

Safety Minister’s Refusal to Resign over Itaewon Crush Center of Audit

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties clashed over the responsibility for last year’s Itaewon crowd crush tragedy during the parliamentary audit of the Ministry of Interior and Safety.

Main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Kang Byung-won on Tuesday slammed the current administration, saying that the occurrence of a disaster should be followed by the resignation of those responsible as an expression of the government’s will to prevent recurrence. 

Kang stressed, however, that the government has only pinned the blame on low-ranking officials, while high-ranking officials did not take responsibility.

Interior Minister Lee Sang-min said the Itaewon tragedy occurred during an event without an organizer, adding that disasters are bound to reoccur and cannot be prevented simply with a revolving door of resignations.

Ruling People Power Party lawmaker Park Sung-min also argued that the impeachment of Lee caused a vacuum, arguing that in the five and a half months that he was removed from his position, various disasters occurred in the country.

The Constitutional Court earlier this year ruled against faulting the minister for failing to fulfill his constitutional duty to protect the people through a violation of the Disaster and Safety Act and the National Public Officials Act over the crowd crush during Halloween festivities on October 29 last year.
