Funeral Held for Coach of Semifinal Run in ‘83 FIFA Youth Championship

A funeral service was held on Tuesday for Park Jong-hwan, who led South Korea's under-20 team to the semifinals of the 1983 FIFA World Youth Championship in Mexico. He was 85.The service led by the Korea Football Association(KFA) was attended by the bereaved family, as well as former Daejeon Hana Citizen FC Chairman Huh Jung-moo, Shin Yon-ho, manager of the Korea University football team, and Hwang Sun-hong, head coach of men's under-23 team.Shin, who had played on the U-20 team in 1983, gave a eulogy in which he thanked the former head coach for the high-intensity training and foresight necessary for the side to advance to the semifinals at a FIFA tournament for the first time.Shin said the first-ever semifinal entry gave confidence to the South Korean football community, which led to the semifinal finish at the 2002 FIFA World Cup and the campaign to the final at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup.Born in 1938 in North Korea's Hwanghae Province, Park began his football career playing for the Korea Coal Corporation's football team, before making a name for himself in a managerial role after taking the underdog team of Jeonnam Mechanical Engineering High School, currently known as Gwangju Technical High School, to win the national championship title in the mid-1970s.In 1989, Park took the helm of new professional team Ilhwa Chunma, winning the K-League championship for three consecutive years from 1993.