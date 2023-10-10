Parties Clash over Fukushima Water Release at Assembly Audit

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival camps clashed on Tuesday over Japan’s release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant during the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee’s inspection of the foreign ministry.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) denounced the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for inciting public anxiety and dealing blows to fishermen and fishery industries by promoting anti-Japan sentiment ahead of the general elections with rumors about the wastewater.The DP, on its part, accused the government of siding with Japan on the water discharge matter.DP Rep. Kim Kyung-hyup said South Korea’s delegation to meetings of contracting parties to the London Convention and London Protocol held at the International Maritime Organization(IMO) last week ended up justifying Japan’s stance on the water release and siding with Japan.Rival camps also wrangled over the submission of a report on the results of the IMO meetings.The DP said the foreign ministry has refused the party’s request to present a full text of what South Korea’s delegation had said at the sessions, raising suspicion that the government is hiding something.Foreign minister Park Jin told the parliamentary committee that it is not appropriate for the foreign ministry to first disclose materials related to the IMO meetings given that the oceans and fisheries ministry had prepared for and taken part in the IMO gatherings.