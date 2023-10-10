Menu Content

Israel-Hamas War Death Toll Exceeds 1,600

Written: 2023-10-10 17:14:25Updated: 2023-10-10 17:27:32

Israel-Hamas War Death Toll Exceeds 1,600

Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll from Israel’s war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas has exceeded one-thousand-600.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz quoted health authorities as saying on Tuesday that Hamas’ attacks have left some 900 people dead and more than 24-hundred injured. 

Gaza’s health ministry, on its part, estimated that 704 people had been killed and three-thousand-726 were injured as of Tuesday since the conflict that was sparked after Hamas launched thousands of missiles into Israel last Saturday.

As a result, the combined death toll from both sides topped one-thousand-600 and the number of injured surpassed six-thousand. 

Apart from the two sides’ estimates, the Israeli military said one-thousand-500 bodies of Hamas militants were found in Israeli territory in the process of gaining control in the south and restoring control over the border. 

The Israeli Defense Forces' international spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht revealed such figures as he said no Hamas fighters have crossed into Israel since Monday night.
