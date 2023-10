Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul police were found to have boosted security of the official residence of the Israeli ambassador to South Korea amid the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Tuesday that it heightened the security of the ambassador’s residence from last Saturday at the request of the Israeli Embassy.The agency said the move is aimed at being prepared for the possibility of terrorism.As part of the move, police deployed officers to keep guard around-the-clock in front of the ambassador’s residence. Police officers previously conducted patrols every two hours.Police did not further boost security around the Israeli Embassy given that officers are already stationed at two locations of the building at all times.