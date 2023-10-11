Israel-Hamas War Death Toll Exceeds 1,900

Photo : YONHAP News

The combined death toll from Israel’s war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas has exceeded one-thousand-900, with more than seven thousand injured.CNN quoted Israel’s Army Radio as saying on Tuesday that the attacks by Hamas that started last Saturday have left more than one thousand people dead in Israel.Gaza’s health ministry, on its part, estimated that some 900 people, including a number of children and women, had been killed by Israel’s airstrikes since last Saturday.The number of casualties is feared to continue increasing as the Israeli military found the bodies of some 15-hundred Hamas militants inside Israeli territory and Israel’s airstrikes against the Gaza Strip continue.The Israeli military believes at least 150 people, including 50 of its soldiers as well as foreigners, were taken hostage by Hamas in Gaza Strip, with the militant group warning that it would execute a civilian hostage for every Israeli airstrike on homes in Gaza without warning.