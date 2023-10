Photo : YONHAP News

About 190 South Korean nationals visiting Israel on a short-term basis have returned home amid the outbreak of war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.A Korean Air flight carrying 192 travelers arrived at Incheon International Airport at 6:10 a.m. Wednesday from Tel Aviv on the first South Korean flight to land in the troubled country and return with South Korean nationals since the war broke out last Saturday.Of the remaining short-term visitors, 27 will leave for neighboring Jordan by land, with 30 others set to evacuate on a Turkish Airlines flight on Thursday.The foreign ministry is providing assistance to about 230 short-term visitors who remain in the country to leave Israel either by air or land.There are currently 570 South Koreans in Israel on long-term residence visas.