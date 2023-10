Photo : KBS News

Unionized workers of Seoul National University Hospital will launch a strike on Wednesday to call for enhancing public functions of medical services and an increased workforce.The labor union said that it will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. in front of the hospital before launching the strike for an indefinite period over demands that also include raising wages and improving working conditions.In particular, the union is calling on the hospital to abolish the performance-based pay system for doctors and scrap the plan to reduce hospital beds in its children’s hospital, which will be renovated next year.It is also demanding the hospital to hire more staff to ensure a nurse-to-patient ratio of one-to-two in intensive care units.Of the union’s roughly 38-hundred members, about one-thousand are expected to take turns participating in the strike every day.