Defense Ministry: N. Korea May Try to Distract Populace with Nuke Test

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry has assessed that North Korea may engage in various strategic or tactical provocations, including a nuclear test, to divert public discontent away from the country's food crisis and failed economic policy.Deputy defense minister for policy Heo Tae-keun presented the assessment in a policy report during a parliamentary audit of the ministry on Tuesday, which determined that the North is maintaining the posture for a nuclear test at any time and working to advance its nuclear and missile capabilities.The ministry voiced expectations that Pyongyang may make another attempt to launch a military spy satellite this month after two failed attempts in May and August.The ministry reported that currently, North Korean troops are not conducting a large-scale drill in the inter-Korean border area.In addition, the ministry pledged to complete the country’s three-axis defense system in time, which consists of the Korea Air and Missile Defense system, the Kill Chain preemptive strike system and the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation, an operational plan to incapacitate the North Korean leadership in a major conflict.