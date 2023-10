Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea logged a current account surplus for the fourth consecutive month in August.According to data from the Bank of Korea on Wednesday, South Korea’s current account surplus in August reached four-point-81 billion U.S. dollars, up three-point-74 billion dollars from the previous month to remain in the black since April.Despite a cumulative current account surplus of ten-point-98 billion dollars in the first eight months of 2023, the total plunged nearly 54 percent from the corresponding figure for last year.Individually, the goods account marked five-point-06 billion dollars, showing a surplus for five straight months.Exports decreased six-and-a-half percent on-year in August, falling for the 12th consecutive month since last September, while imports slipped 21 percent on-year to 48-point-68 billion dollars.