Exports Fall 1.7% in First 10 Days of October

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports fell nearly two percent on-year in the first ten days of October.According to preliminary data from the Korea Customs Service on Wednesday, the country’s outbound shipments marked eleven-point-59 billion dollars in the cited period, down one-point-seven percent on-year.Average daily exports dropped by nine-point-two percent, considering a slight decrease in the number of working days by half a day at four and a half.Exports of semiconductors dropped five-point-four percent on-year, while shipments of automobiles and petroleum products rose 14-point-seven percent and 45-point-two percent, respectively.Outbound shipments to the United States and Japan increased 14-point-seven percent and 12-point-three percent, each, while exports to China and the European Union decreased four-point-two percent and 27-point-three percent, respectively.Imports increased eight-point-four percent on-year to 16-point-92 billion dollars during the same period, resulting in a trade deficit of five-point-34 billion dollars, larger than the one-point-62 billion-dollar shortfall logged a month earlier.