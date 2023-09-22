Unification Ministry: Nuke Threats Come as N. Korea at Economic Limit

Photo : YONHAP News

The government assessed that North Korea has broadcast open threats of nuclear force while economic growth has hit a wall.In an audit report to the National Assembly on Wednesday, the unification ministry said the North maintains a distance from South Korea under a hardline policy.The ministry cited the revelation of a map of the South shown during a session of the Central Military Commission of the North’s ruling Workers' Party in April and August, as well as images of regime leader Kim Jong-un standing in front of a slogan threatening the South in August.The report said Pyongyang is promoting closer ties with China and Russia as it seeks anti-U.S. solidarity while attempting to pin responsibility for aggravated tensions on the U.S. in a bid to legitimize its argument against denuclearization.Economically, the report said the North has reached limitations in economic growth due to global sanctions and the protracted COVID-19 lockdown, citing trade with China returning to only 83 percent of pre-pandemic levels.It added that food shortage concerns persist despite corn and potato harvests in August and September and the expansion of grain imports.