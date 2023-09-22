S. Korean Experts Verify Safety of Fukushima Plant after 1st Release

Photo : KBS News

A team of South Korean experts has verified that there are no safety concerns with Japan's Fukushima wastewater discharge facility following the first round of water release that ended on September 11.According to First Vice Minister for Government Policy and Coordination Park Gu-yeon on Wednesday, the verification was completed during the experts' visit to the permanent Fukushima office of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) and videoconference with IAEA headquarters.The South Korean team reconfirmed the safety, despite bulges found at four points of the upper tank of the dilution facility, with the IAEA explaining that its own testing of samples from the upper tank showed tritium density levels similar to results from plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO).The experts also visited the Fukushima nuclear power plant to inspect key facilities used to transfer the wastewater and to check up on preparations for the second round of discharge, which began on October 5.Based on data from TEPCO, Seoul verified that the second round of release was being carried out according to plan, with samples taken on Monday of seawater within a three-kilometer radius from the plant showing radiation levels below the standard.From Monday through October 23, the IAEA is set to collect samples of seawater, deposits and fish around Fukushima to study the impact of discharge on the marine environment and verify TEPCO's adherence to the approved plan with agencies from South Korea, China and Canada.