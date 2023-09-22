Sparks Fly over Personnel Vetting on Day 2 of Parliamentary Audit

Photo : YONHAP News

Tensions rose as the National Assembly’s government audit continued on its second day on Wednesday with eight standing parliamentary committees convening.In the Legislative and Judiciary Committee hearing, main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers demanded that justice minister Han Dong-hoon be held responsible for the controversy over the personnel verification of public officials, which falls under his ministry’s purview.The DP lawmakers claimed that Han failed to submit relevant information for the verification of Kim Haeng, the nominee for Minister of Gender Equality and Family, whose recent confirmation hearing ended in failure.In the foreign affairs committee hearing, lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party pointed out that North Korea is habitually violating the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement and raised the ineffectiveness of the document.Elsewhere, the opposition party also heavily criticized the government for its massive budget cut on research and development, with further disagreements between the rival parties on other key issues.