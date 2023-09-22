Election Watchdog to Weigh Live CCTV Footage in General Elections

Photo : KBS News

Security cameras providing real-time footage of early-voting polling stations and mail-in ballot storage facilities may be installed in all precincts during next year’s general election.The National Election Commission(NEC) announced consideration for such a plan on Wednesday as it seeks to strengthen transparency in early voting management and shut down suspicions of election fraud.Since October 1, the election watchdog has been transmitting CCTV footage of such locations in the Gangseo-gu Office chief by-election to publicly accessible screens in real time, 24 hours a day.While CCTV footage was previously available for viewing by visiting the situation room during the NEC’s working hours, this week’s by-election featured a monitor broadcasting the footage around the clock in a public location to enhance transparency and information accessibility.The watchdog also responded to the National Intelligence Service and Korea Internet and Security Agency’s accusation of security vulnerabilities in the voting and counting system earlier this week by forming an internal task force to begin making improvements on the matter.