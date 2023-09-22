KCC Backs Journalist-Turned-Truth Commission Member for KBS Board

Photo : YONHAP News

The state broadcasting watchdog has recommended a former journalist who sits on the fact-finding commission for the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy movement as a board member at the Korea Broadcasting System(KBS) to fill up a vacancy.The Korea Communications Commission(KCC) on Wednesday approved the recommendation for Lee Dong-wook, a non-executive member of The May 18 Democratization Movement Truth Commission, during a plenary meeting.Considered a figure close to the ruling camp, Lee is a former reporter for Monthly Chosun, who had also served as an expert member at Gallup Korea. He is currently president of Front of Liberty Publishing.As the board membership at the public broadcaster is appointed by the president upon the KCC's recommendation, Lee is expected to fill up the vacancy following resignation of former board member Kim Jong-min.Following Lee's expected appointment, six out of eleven board members in favor of the ruling side are likely to proceed with an ongoing process to finalize candidacy for KBS president and CEO as early as on Friday.Earlier, the board failed to agree on a nominee amid conflicting opinions on the voting process with five members close to the opposition party demanding a fresh nomination process.